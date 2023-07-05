Dhananjay to play a full-fledged hero in 'Totapuri 2'

By Express News Service

Totapuri Chapter-1, directed by Vijayprasad, which was released in 2022, conveyed a message of unity and the concept of a global family, which was well received by the audience. The makers had back then announced the production of Totapuri's second installment, which is currently gearing up for release.

In Totapuri, Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva played the lead roles, while Daali Dhananjay made a special appearance. However, according to makers, Totapuri-2 will feature Dhananjay as a full-fledged hero, and his character, along with Jaggesh, and Suman Ranganath is reported to have significant importance in the film.

Backed by Suresh KA, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in the promotions, and are generating a buzz through the release of teasers, trailers, and songs. They plan to announce the official release date after completing the censor formalities.

With Anoop Seelin as the music director, actors Aditi Prabhudeva, Veena Sundar, and Hemadat, who appeared in the first part of Totapuri, will appear in the sequel as well.

