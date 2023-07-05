Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay to play a full-fledged hero in 'Totapuri 2'

Totapuri Chapter-1, directed by Vijayprasad, which was released in 2022, conveyed a message of unity and the concept of a global family, which was well received by the audience.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Totapuri Chapter-1, directed by Vijayprasad, which was released in 2022, conveyed a message of unity and the concept of a global family, which was well received by the audience. The makers had back then announced the production of Totapuri's second installment, which is currently gearing up for release. 

In Totapuri, Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva played the lead roles, while Daali Dhananjay made a special appearance. However, according to makers, Totapuri-2 will feature Dhananjay as a full-fledged hero, and his character, along with Jaggesh, and Suman Ranganath is reported to have significant importance in the film.

Backed by Suresh KA, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in the promotions, and are generating a buzz through the release of teasers, trailers, and songs. They plan to announce the official release date after completing the censor formalities. 

With Anoop Seelin as the music director, actors  Aditi Prabhudeva, Veena Sundar, and Hemadat, who appeared in the first part of Totapuri, will appear in the sequel as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daali Dhananjay Totapuri
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp