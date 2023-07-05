Nikhil Kumaraswamy to face the camera for a project with Lyca Productions?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who had taken a hiatus from cinema to focus on politics, is poised to make a return to his true passion. Our trusted source indicates that the long-anticipated collaboration between Nikhil Kumar and Lyca Productions is indeed in the pipeline, as previously reported.

The announcement of this partnership was initially made by Lyca Productions' owner, Subaskaran himself back in 2019. The project is currently in progress and is speculated to be made in multilingual languages.

Nikhil himself had expressed a strong affinity with Subaskaran and his family, demonstrating their mutual desire to work together on a project. However, the project was put on hold due to Nikhil's temporary departure from the film industry to concentrate on his political career and election commitments.

This upcoming film will mark Nikhil's comeback to acting after his last venture, Seetharama Kalyana. It will also be his first film outside of his home banner, as Lyca Productions is renowned for producing notable movies such as 2.0, Vada Chennai, as well as the highly-anticipated Chandramukhi 2, Laal Salaam, Mission Chapter 1 and Indian 2, currently in different stages of production.

While Nikhil is currently preparing himself to face the camera once again, the production house is also diligently working on their end. This collaboration with Nikhil will serve as their inaugural venture in Sandalwood, with a shared objective of making a significant impact. The official announcement of the project, including the director, script, and other crucial details, will be made once everything is ready to commence shooting.

