‘Hejjaru is the first parallel cinema in Kannada to blend mystery and entertainment’

The film is directed by debutant Harshapriya and he shares that it combines various experimental elements but delivers pure entertainment.

Hejjaru
By Express News Service

The shooting of Hejjaru, which is claimed to be the first-ever parallel cinema in Kannada, has been completed and the first look motion poster was unveiled on Wednesday.

The film is directed by debutant Harshapriya and he shares that it combines various experimental elements but delivers pure entertainment. Starring Bhagat Alva and Leonilla Shweta D’Souza in the lead roles, Hejjaru explores the concept of ‘Parallel Life,’ where similar incidents occur in the lives of two different people in two different timelines.

Bhagat Alva  

According to the director, the film revolves around two individuals. Rajaram, born in 1965, experiences a loss and embarks on a solitary quest to find those responsible. Bhagat, born in 2020, faces similar events and believes that following Rajaram will lead him to the person he seeks.

However, as their lives unfold, inexplicable developments complicate Rajaram’s quest. Will Rajaram ultimately find the answers he seeks? Or will the answer he discovers become the true question? Hejjaru presents this intriguing dualism, urging viewers to unravel the mystery,” the director explains in brief about the concept.

Produced by Ramji Talkies and Gagan Enterprises, Hejjaru has music by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography by Amar Chayagrahana. In addition to the lead cast, the film also stars Gopal Deshpande, Naveen Krishna, Muni, and Arun Balaraj. Hejjaru is currently in post-production and is scheduled to release in September.

