Nanda Kishore’s 'Vrushabha' boasts a stellar cast in a multilingual extravaganza

By Express News Service

Nanda Kishore, the director of Ranna and Mukunda Murari, is all set to embark on his next ambitious project. The latest development indicates that the film is turning out to be a star-studded entertainer. With megastar Mohanlal leading the cast in the highly anticipated film, the project is produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios.

Vrushabha is synonymous with Shiva or Nandi and the film is expected to be an emotional drama that revolves around the intricacies of a father-son relationship. The film also delves into the eternal clash between two profound emotions that shape our world: Love and Revenge. It is said to have a liberal dose of action and visual effects to captivate audiences of all generations.

Jitendra, Ekta Kapoor, and Mohanlal

Joining Mohanlal in Vrushabha's lead cast is Telugu actor Roshan Meka. Additionally, the film will feature Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. The upcoming female talent will be marking her debut in Karan Johar next. The ensemble cast also includes KGF-fame Garuda Ram and actor Ravishankar.

Interestingly, Vrushabha has music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Santhosh Thundyil of Krissh and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame. The art direction of the film is done by Mohan B Kere, and KM Prakash is the editor.

Nandakishore, in a previous interview with CE, expressed his excitement about working on Vrushabha for the past five years. He considers it a dream come true to collaborate with the esteemed Mohanlal and the rest of the talented cast.

As the team enters the final stage of preparation, this big-budget multistarrer is expected to get more actors to its ensemble. The director plans to commence shooting by the end of this month.

