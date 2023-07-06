Puneeth’s final track, ‘You are my Kareena’ adds unique charm to 'Aparoopa' : Director Mahesh Babu

A Sharadhaa By

Director Mahesh Babu Sarathy, who has a penchant for love stories and casting fresh talents, is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Aparoopa. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 14 across Karnataka.

The soundtrack was launched on Tuesday, and a particular song has grabbed everyone’s attention. The song is sung by Puneeth Rajkumar, which adds a distinct charm to the film. Titled ‘You are my Kareena’ this Tapanguchi track marks Puneeth Rajkumar’s final song. WIth music by Prajwal Pai, the film is written by V Nagendra Prasad, and is also sung by Sangeetha Ravindranath.

Billing Aparoopa as a contemporary love story, the director shares that the unique narrative posed several challenges in the making. Sughosh, hailing from Mandya and previously seen in the director’s film Atiratha, plays the lead in the film, which also stars Hrithika, the niece of noted actor Amani, who is making her debut in Kannada.

The film’s ensemble cast comprises Ashok, Aruna Balaraj, Avinash, Kuriprathap, Dinesh Mangaluru, Vijay Chendur, Kaddipudi Chandru, and Mohan Juneja. Aparoopa has been shot by cinematographer Suryakanth in places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, and Kashmir.

