Shooting of 'Evidence' wrapped up   

Evidence, a film filled with elements of crime, suspense, and thriller, marks the debut of writer and director Praveen Ramakrishna. With the shooting wrapped up, the makers released the first look stills.

The team is now gearing up for the film’s promotions, starting with the release of a teaser, which will be out later this month.

The film stars Robo Ganeshan and Manasa Joshi (known for her role in Kiragurina Gayaligalu), and also features Adithya, Rachita, Poojitha Bobe Goud, Chamak Chandra, Pawan Suresh, Shashidhara Kote, Karthik Varnekar, Manmohan Rai, Renu Shikari, and Aaradhya Shivakumar in pivotal roles.

With background score by CJ, the film has four songs composed by Aron Karthik Venkatesh, and written by Nagendra Prasad, Praveen Ramakrishna, and Kartik.

Ravi Suvarna has handled the cinematography for Evidence, which is backed by Aravind Achu. The makers are looking for an August release.

