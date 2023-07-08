Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagashekar finally commences the much-anticipated Sanju Weds Geetha II

The director made an official announcement on the occasion of Srinagar Kitty’s birthday.

Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NAGASHEKAR, the director of the popular film Sanju Weds Geetha, has finally announced the long-awaited second part. The director made an official announcement on the occasion of Srinagar Kitty’s birthday.

The original film, starring Srinagar and Ramya released in 2011, was a huge success, and Nagashekar aims to recreate that magic with another chapter. The intriguing poster of Sanju Weds Geetha II features a sketch of Kitty, a girl, and a bird in the backdrop, with the tagline ‘Lifeee is Beaaautiiifullll.’

The director plans to begin shooting in November with a targeted release date of Dasara 2024. The film is being produced by Nagashekar Movies Productions, with the mention of ‘Sandalwood Queen Ramya Presents’ attracting attention.

When asked about Ramya’s involvement, Nagashekar confirmed that he has approached her, and they are in the initial stages of discussion. “Irrespective of her being in the film or not, her presence will be there in Sanju Weds Geetha II,” says the director.

