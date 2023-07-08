‘Raj B Shetty expressed his admiration for my look in 45’

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar is eagerly awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Ghost, directed by Srini. Simultaneously, he has started shooting for Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal, produced under his own banner, Geetha Pictures.

Adding to his packed schedule, Shivarajkumar has now joined the sets of Arjun Janya’s directorial debut, 45 and also has Raj B Shetty participating in the shooting. The Century star is excited about his look for the film, but is tightlipped regarding the details of the same.

“Raj, who was in awe of my look, came and hugged me at least 5 times. This praise from a young filmmaker like him, I consider it as a compliment,” says Shivanna. Apart from Shivarajkumar and Raj B Shetty, 45 produced by Ramesh Reddy, features Upendra in the lead cast.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is eagerly awaiting the release of the Big Daddy teaser from Ghost on his birthday on July 12. “Working with fresh directors allows me to showcase different aspects of my talent, making each day on set a unique experience,” says Shivarajkumar, who is also excited about his other project, Captain Miller, alongside Dhanush.

