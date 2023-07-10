Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhruva Sarja and team Martin resume shooting

Dhruva Sarja, the Action Prince of Sandalwood, is balancing between Martin, directed by A P Arjun, and Prem’s KD.

A still from the film

By Express News Service

The shooting of this multilingual film will kick off today with some pending patchwork and will be followed by the completion of four songs before wrapping up the film.

The shooting of this multilingual film will kick off today with some pending patchwork and will be followed by the completion of four songs before wrapping up the film.

Martin promises to be an action-packed entertainer with a storyline written by well-known actor Arjun Sarja. The film’s teaser, released on February 23 this year, received positive feedback for its breathtaking action stunts and amassed millions of digital views.

Simultaneously, the team is working on the post-production work, giving significant attention to the CG aspects. Martin will also be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Alongside Dhruva Sarja, the film features Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead, supported by Anveshi Jain and Sukruta Wagle in pivotal roles. Uday K Mehta is bankrolling the project under the Vasavi Enterprises banner, with music composed by Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur taking charge of the background score. Satya Hegde is responsible for the cinematography, while the action sequences in Martin have been crafted by renowned stunt choreographers Ram-Lakshman and Ravi Varma.

