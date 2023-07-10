Srinagara Kitty to face off against Aditya in 'Terror'

By Express News Service

Srinagara Kitty, known for effortlessly transitioning between lead roles and pivotal characters across various genres, is set to essay the role of an antagonist in the upcoming film, Terror.

Directed by debutant Ranjan Shivaram Gowda, the movie will feature Kitty in a face-off with lead actor Aditya. The announcement, accompanied by a poster, was made recently, and the film is currently in its third schedule.

According to the director, Terror revolves around the mafia but offers a unique take on the gangster genre. “Aditya portrays a gangster in the film, while Kitty takes on the challenging role of his opponent. Their dynamic as adversaries promises an intriguing watch,” says the director, as he revealed that Aditya is undergoing martial arts training for the upcoming schedule.

Terror boasts an ensemble cast, including Sharath Lohithasva, Mimicry Dayanand, and Dharma Muni, among others. The director plans to reveal further details about the other actors as and when they join the sets. Produced by Silk Manju under UPPI Entertainers, the film features music by Harsha Vardhan Raaj and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.

