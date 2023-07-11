Home Entertainment Kannada

Biradar’s film gets more screens in the second-week run

"This week we have our film screening in 100 centres,” says director Nagaraj Arehole considers this a significant achievement for Biradar’s commercial lead debut.

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Biradar celebrates a milestone with his 500th film, 90 Bidi Maneg Nadi. The film has entered its second week in theatres across Karnataka and the director duo Nagaraj Arehole and Umesh Badaradinni, along with the entire team, are delighted by the positive audience response.

“The film is doing well in parts of Mysuru and Davangere, and the number of shows has increased in various cities including Mandya, Hassan, Tumkur, Malavalli, Gundlupet, Shivamogga, Koppa, Kundapura, Baindur, Bhadravati, and Chitradurga."

"This week we have our film screening in 100 centres,” says director Nagaraj Arehole considers this a significant achievement for Biradar’s commercial lead debut. “The film’s success can be attributed to the positive word-of-mouth and the story’s focus on the repercussions of alcohol and drug addiction,” he says. Alongside Biradar, the film has Neetha Maindargi and Kari Subbu playing notable characters.

