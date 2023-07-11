Sathish Ninasam to collaborate with Pepe director Shreelesh Nair

By Express News Service

Sathish Ninasam has been displaying a slow and steady approach to script selection. Apart from his upcoming release, Matinee, the actor is also involved in another project directed by Sridhar Shikaripura and produced by Sharmiela Mandre, who also plays the female lead.

Sathish Ninasam

Additionally, Sathish is busy with Ashoka Blade, his first multilingual film. Meanwhile, there are reports abuzz that Sathish green lighting a film by Pepe director Shreelesh Nair. Apparently, the actor was highly impressed with the script, which is going to be an intense drama, which is very close to reality.

Other details about the film will be unveiled once it goes on floors. Sathish intends to commence filming after wrapping up Ashoka Blade, which is helmed by debutant director Suresh and is planned to be released in two installments, and after completing the shoot for his project alongside Sharmiela Mandre.

On the director’s side, Shreelesh Nair is eagerly waiting to make his directorial debut with Pepe. Starring Vinay Rajkumar, the film has already created a buzz with its captivating posters and glimpses. Currently, the project is in the post-production stage, and the makers will announce the release date soon.

