‘Messages are good for whatsapp statuses, not for cinema’

By Express News Service

Kiran Raj, who transitioned from TV serials to the big screen, made sure to shed his boy-next-door image too. The result of this transformation can be seen in the recently released teaser of his upcoming film, Ronny.

Directed by Gurutej Shetty, the gangster drama is billed to be a mass entertainer with high-octane action sequences.

Explaining his reason for the image makeover for Ronny, Kiran Raj says, “Before Kannadati, I was part of a few other serials like Kinnari, Chandramukhi, and also starred in Hindi serials.

However, I was determined to enter the film industry. Since I am from a non-film background, I needed that space, which I found through television. It was the best platform for me to prove myself to the audience and then make my way into mainstream cinema. And here I am to stay.”

While he did enjoy a successful stint in the small screen, Kiran realised that movies are a different ball game altogether. “Serials are easily accessible to everyone, but cinema needs to bring audiences from the comfort of their homes to the theatre. Initially, with my films like Buddies and Jeevnane Natka Samy, which were message-oriented films, I received good responses from the audience.

However, at one point, I understood that messages are good for WhatsApp statuses, and not for cinema. I don’t mean that there should be no message in films, but they should be presented as entertainers,” he says.

Kiran believes that the process of making a film today goes beyond just production and release. Right from devising the right strategies to sell the satellite, dubbing, digital, and audio rights, to how a film is packaged with the right ingredients, there has been a marked difference in the way films are perceived. “If I want to establish myself in this scenario, I must ensure that I bring profit to the producers. They will only consider me if I showcase the right skills. If I do the same things I did in serials, why would the audience pay to watch me on the big screen when they can see the same for free at home?” he questions.

Kiran admits he was comfortable with television and knew his future was secure in the medium, but it wasn’t what he truly desired. “I always dreamt of being an actor and I want to enjoy every aspect of this journey, learn and unlearn, and constantly update myself rather than just selling what I have.” Ronny, currently in post-production, is produced by Chandrakanth Poojary and Umesh Hegde under the Star Creations banner and has Manikanth Kadri scoring the music. The cast includes Yash Shetty, Dharmanna, Ravishankar, B Suresh, and Ugramm Ravi, and others.

