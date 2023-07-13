CE Features By

With Aparoopa, director Mahesh Babu, introduces two fresh actors to the film industry. Sughosh, who had a minor role in Athiratha, is set to play the hero, while Hrithika Srinivas, the niece of actor Ammani, is making her debut. Bankrolled by Mahesh, under the Suggi Cinemas banner, Aparoopa has cinematography by Suryakanth and music by Prajwal Pai.

Sughosh

Along with the newcomers, Aparoopa also stars Ashok, Avinash, Aruna Balraj and Dinesh Mangaluru. The two young talents, in conversation with CE, ahead of the film’s release on July 14, discuss their love for cinema, and their future prospects.

Sughosh, a mechanical engineer, grew up in a creatively inclined family involved in art and culture, which inspired him to pursue acting. “During my engineering days, I became strongly convinced that no matter what happens, cinema is my ultimate goal,” says Sughosh, whose main inspiration is Puneeth Rajkumar, whom he affectionately addresses as Appu.

“The director is known for introducing newcomers. I got connected to him through my father’s colleague. Being launched by him felt like attending a school, and it is the perfect foundation of my career. This family drama with liberal doses of romance is a perfect opportunity for a newcomer, especially without a film background,” says Sughosh. adding, “In this film, I have three different looks, and the character allows me to showcase my skills in dance, emotions, and intense stunts too.”

Sughosh is confident he can compete with his peers, and he has all the requisites of being an actor. “The journey ahead is long, but I’m determined to stay and succeed. Although I have big plans, I want to stay focused on Aparoopa currently, says Sughosh who signs off stating, “There is nothing too difficult about being an actor as long as we enjoy the experience.”

Hrithika Srinivas

‘Aparoopa was not an easy subject’

Hrithika Srinivas has always been familiar with the world of cinema, thanks to her aunt, Ammani. Having observed her aunt’s dedication, and witnessing the effects of stardom, Hrithika knew the path she wanted to take in her career. In fact, she was a child artiste in a few Tamil films and has been involved in various commercials, which helped her gain exposure and confidence in facing the camera.

“It was my aunt who told me about director Mahesh Babu, who is known for introducing newcomers. I’m glad to be getting the right launch pad.” Regarding Aparoopa, Hrithika acknowledges that it was not an easy subject but it was definitely interesting.

“I trusted the director’s vision, and thoroughly enjoyed working on the film. It was more of a fun place rather than seeing it as a daunting task,” she says. She reveals that there are ongoing discussions for a few projects, but Aparoopa will always hold a special place in her heart. “I’m confident that Aparoopa will resonate with the audience as well.” she signs off.

