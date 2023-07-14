Home Entertainment Kannada

'Madhura Kavya' locks release date

“Madhura Kavya serves as a socially relevant film driven by genuine intentions,” says the director, whose film’s trailer was recently launched by veteran actor Devaraj.

By Express News Service

Ayurveda doctor-turned filmmaker Madhusudan is awaiting the release of his debut, Madhura Kavya, which has him essay multiple roles of a screenwriter and director.

The film is set to hit screens on July 21. “Madhura Kavya serves as a socially relevant film driven by genuine intentions,” says the director, whose film’s trailer was recently launched by veteran actor Devaraj, and praised the central conceit of the film, which revolves around allopathy and ayurveda.

“The film emphasises the healing power of nutritious food and the exploitation of lives for profit. It also reveals the suppression of traditional healers by allopathic doctors,” states Madhusudan, who is backing the film under his Vikyath Creations banner. The film features music by Sathish Sharma.

