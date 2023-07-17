IT couple Arnav Vinyaas, Rani Warad join forces in Santhosha Sangeetha

By Express News Service

Arnav Vinyaas and Rani Warad, a couple working in the IT industry in a 9 to 5 job, are pursuing their shared passion for cinema.

The duo, who have previously worked in different films will be seen together in producer and director Siddu S’s social family drama titled Santhosha Sangeetha, where they play the lead roles.

The film’s storyline revolves around elements of friendship, love, rivalry, divorce, and reconciliation, focusing on the challenges faced by a husband and wife when they work in the same industry, and the story aims to shed light on this aspect.

For Arnav Vinyaash, this marks his third project, while Rani Warad is working on her second venture. The film is currently in the post-production stage and features senior actors, Doddanna, and Avinash, along with Laya Kokila, Kavan, and Amit in supporting roles.



Arnav Vinyaas and Rani Warad, a couple working in the IT industry in a 9 to 5 job, are pursuing their shared passion for cinema. The duo, who have previously worked in different films will be seen together in producer and director Siddu S’s social family drama titled Santhosha Sangeetha, where they play the lead roles. The film’s storyline revolves around elements of friendship, love, rivalry, divorce, and reconciliation, focusing on the challenges faced by a husband and wife when they work in the same industry, and the story aims to shed light on this aspect.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For Arnav Vinyaash, this marks his third project, while Rani Warad is working on her second venture. The film is currently in the post-production stage and features senior actors, Doddanna, and Avinash, along with Laya Kokila, Kavan, and Amit in supporting roles.