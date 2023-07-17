Kousalya...highlights chauvinism in Krishna’s gripping portrayal of  a ‘real man’

By Express News Service

The trailer of Kousalya Supraja Rama, directed by Shashank, was recently released at a grand event graced by Kichcha Sudeep. And based on the glimpse, which highlights ‘The Tale of a Real Man,’ featuring actor Krishna along with Brinda Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, and Sudha Belawadi, the film revolves around chauvinism.

According to the director, the trailer merely reveals the premise and it will be more exciting to watch the story unfold in the theatre. Shashank further emphasises that male ego is one of the biggest issues in India. The film explores the question of what defines a man and this theme is conveyed through the story. “There is something deeper that strikes a chord and takes unexpected turns, as hinted in the trailer. We have only revealed the premise, and the complete plot will be even more captivating on the big screen,” he says.

The trailer also reveals that Milana Nagaraj is part of the film, sharing screen space with her husband, Krishna, for the fifth time. Shashank’s decision to cast Milana is solely based on her potential as an actor, the director says, “Her character is the most complicated and multi-dimensional, and I sought an actor who possessed both talent and experience, which I found in Milana. I would have considered casting Radhika Pandit if she was still acting and if the role suited her. But currently, only Milana could do justice to the role, and she has delivered an outstanding performance.”

With Nagabhushana and Achyuth Kumar playing significant roles in the film, Kousalya Supraja Rama, bankrolled by Shashank Cinemas and BC Patil has Arjun Janya scoring the music.

