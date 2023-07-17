Prajwal Devaraj to headline Kalai Master's directorial debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Noted choreographer Raja Kalai Kumar joins the ranks of technicians turned directors in Kannada cinema. The dance master is all set to wield the megaphone for Dynamic Prince Prajwal Devaraj’s next.

Having begun his film career as a junior dancer and assistant, Kalai Master, as he is popularly known, has contributed 23 years to the cinema industry, with 13 years as a dance choreographer.

Incidentally, it was during the pandemic that he embarked on the thought process of direction and came up with a storyline, and collaborated with a few writers for the project. Producer Prathiba, who previously bankrolled 1975, and another yet-to-be-titled film, will bankroll this project as the third movie under the Rajalakshmi Entertainment banner. This upcoming film is expected to be a commercial entertainer with strong content.

The makers are planning to commence shooting in October and will begin preparations two months in advance to create a huge set where the entire shooting will take place. More details, including the title, the rest of the cast, and the technicians, will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Prajwal Devaraj, who has an interesting lineup of films including Gana and Mafia, which is getting ready for release, has also collaborated with H Lohith for another project and will join hands with Uday Nandanvanam for a Pan India project titled Jaathare.

