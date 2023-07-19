There is no difference between acting in small screen and films: Rajini

By Express News Service

Ambuja marks Shubha Poonja’s 50th film and the silverscreen debut of Rajini, who has made her television presence in television and has had a decade-long experience. She plays the titular role in Srini Hanumantaraju directorial debut.

Surprisingly, Rajini finds minimal differences in acting for the small screen and films. “Only the medium of work, timing, and shot frequency differ. But, did Rajini always hold aspirations to grace the silver screen? “Yes, indeed,” she replies instantly,”Even during the making of the popular serial Amruthavarshini, I was approached with several offers from acclaimed directors.”

Regrettably, circumstances prevented her from seizing those opportunities. However, when Srini Hanumantaraju approached me to partake in his female-centric project and essay the titular character, I knew no bounds. I was happy to be part of Ambuja’s journey, which fulfilled my dream.”

Ambuja will have Rajini getting into a compelling Lambani character, a role that necessitates her to adorn a meticulously crafted, yet physically demanding costume. “The Lambani dress alone weighs 25 kilograms, posing a unique set of challenges. While I managed to deliver my performance, dancing became an arduous task due to the costume’s weight, and I managed to navigate the demands of her role.”

In addition to Ambuja, Rajini has two more projects, Asurana Kaiyali Parijatha and a yet-to-be-titled venture, which are at different stages of production. “I am currently enjoying this transition between the realms of serials and films, and I have managed to handle both the medium with passion and enthusiasm.”

