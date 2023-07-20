‘The grandeur of the big screen was my ultimate destination’: Nithin Krishnamurthy

A Sharadhaa By

Nithin Krishnamurthy joins the bandwagon of engineers, who have ventured into the captivating realm of cinema. The filmmaker, who is marking his directorial debut with Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, has embarked on an exciting journey alongside his college mate, Prajwal P. Reflecting on his path, Nithin says, “After completing engineering, I realised that the grandeur of the big screen was my ultimate destination.” Following their graduation, destiny brought them together with director Pawan Kumar in the film Lucia, where they crossed paths with DOP Aravind Kashyap. Nithin reminisces, “The three of us began our journey as Assistant Directors.”

Continuing his account, Nithin reveals, “Prajwal continued to work with Pawan in U-Turn, Aravind started his career as a Director of Photography, and I delved into the realm of the small screen and commercial advertisements. The passion and vision eventually led us to conceive the idea of collaborating and creating our own film,” he says.

It was during the lockdown period, the team found themselves exploring new possibilities. “Unfortunately, the budget for our initial script proved to be too high,” shares Nithin, adding, “We decided to shift gears and showcase the lives of hostel hudugaru (boys) instead. Within a span of six weeks, we crafted a story that started as a modest budget endeavour but eventually blossomed into a magnificent canvas.

In this conversation with CE, the director enthusiastically shared his experience of bringing this film to life, as he discussed the meticulous casting process, the support received from celebrities, and the camaraderie that defines the captivating hostel life portrayed in the movie.

Excerpts:

What inspired you to make a film specifically focused on hostel life and the experiences of young individuals?

I get inspiration in the constraints and problems that arise in any situation. As a storyteller, I enjoy exploring conflicts and shaping the story around them. Additionally, having personally experienced hostel life, I felt a strong connection to the subject as it held many memorable moments. It was a nostalgic journey reminiscent of a compound filled with 500 people. The aim was to capture the essence of hostel life authentically.

You faced a lot of challenges while directing Hostel Hudugaru Bekkagiddare. How did you overcome them?

Firstly, the film involved night shoots, and during that time, there were intermittent rain interruptions that caused us to pause and resume shooting. Secondly, each scene had a minimum of 200 to a maximum of 500 artists and crew members on set, which led to chaotic but creatively productive situations. The film was not shot chronologically, contributing to the madness while providing an authentic feel.

What was your vision with Hostel Hudugaru..., and do you feel you were able to bring it to life successfully?

Yes, the vision we had was effectively translated from script to screen. The inception, one-liners, and screenplay were crafted by me with improvisation occurring organically on set. Interestingly, the climax was left unwritten, allowing it to develop naturally based on the progression of the subject.

What qualities were you looking for in the actors to portray the characters effectively?

The casting process was a challenging and meticulous task, akin to making a film itself. The selection of actors was based on their behaviour, basic acting skills, and suitability to portray the characters. I also focused on qualities such as voice, personality, and attention to detail. Even the role of the warden was chosen with careful consideration.

Were there any personal experiences or stories that influenced the development of the film’s narrative or characters?

I am always researching films and even delve into behind-the-scenes details of advertisements. In fact, just 15 minutes after starting the shoot for Hostel Hudugaru, I contacted at least 100 people on Instagram, seeking their input. My previous work in ads and promos helped me improve my skills in making films. I also feel communication was key, and I felt the importance of taking feedback and being open to it.

Can you share any memorable anecdotes or incidents from the shooting of Hostel Hudugaru Bekkagiddare?

We had the best support from celebrities. It began with Puneeth Rajkumar, and then we had Ramya, who lent her support. She was very kind. With the presence of Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, and Diganth, it was an extensive team, and all of them helped to keep the film abuzz. With Rakshit Shetty presenting the film, it came as the icing on the cake. He agreed to present Hostel Hudugaru after watching it for the first time. He later watched it three times during post-production to ensure if it required any minute corrections.

The film seems to highlight the camaraderie and friendships formed in hostels. How important was it for you to convey this aspect, and what message did you want to send through these relationships?

Throughout the film, there is a strong sense of bromance and brotherhood. Beyond the sets, this film brought together 100 new friends, and we have been on this journey for the last three years. It felt like I was constantly going in and out of college. Each time we returned to the shooting schedule, it felt like going back to class. Honestly, I haven’t fully accepted that it’s over yet, and I’m yet to crack the pumpkin, which is usually a traditional practice, done by every film team after completing a shooting. I still feel like I can add something until it is shown on the big screen.

What do you hope audiences will take away from Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare?

I always want to enjoy the movie-watching experience, and I want the audience to have the same impact when they watch my work. From the story to the characters, whether it is to do with a unique pop culture reference or a style that reflects my personal touch, I made sure the story, dialogues, screenplay, and each scene are as original as possible. The conviction we had about Hostel Hudugaru...’ has been realised, and it is all set to be presented on the big screen. The college campus has a global appeal, and people who watch the film will get nostalgic.

