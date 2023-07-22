Home Entertainment Kannada

KRG Studios, TVF Motion Pictures team up to produce South Indian films  

"KRG Studios is committed to every aspect of filmmaking, from crafting ingenious narratives to wide distribution.

Published: 22nd July 2023 09:00 AM

Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj with team TVF Motion Pictures

By Express News Service

On their 6th anniversary, KRG announced a collaboration with TVF Motion Pictures. The studios associate with a focus on creating feature films in South Indian languages and aim to nurture and showcase unique storytelling.

“KRG Studios is committed to every aspect of filmmaking, from crafting ingenious narratives to wide distribution. The mission is to encourage diverse stories and foster meaningful alliances,” said Karthik Gowda, the founder of KRG Studios in association with Yogi G Raj. They also noted that teaming up with TVF reinforces their shared vision of enriching regional cinema through compelling storytelling and impeccable execution.

Arunabh Kumar, Founder of TVF, takes immense pride in partnering with KRG Studios to create engaging movies in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and more, learning from their expertise to weave diverse stories. Emphasizing the promise of the collaboration, Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, said, “Together with KRG, we aim to deliver fresh, original stories that resonate with diverse audiences across India.”

