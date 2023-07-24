Home Entertainment Kannada

Ragini Dwivedi joins the stellar cast of Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha  

Vrushabha marks Ragini’s second collaboration with Mohanlal after Kandahar. Awaiting the release of her upcoming Malayalam film, Sheela, Ragini expressed her joy in joining the sets of Vrushabha.

Published: 24th July 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vrushabha director Nanda Kishore’s highly anticipated action entertainer, went on floors on Sunday. The pan-Indian film, headlined by Mohanlal, has a stellar ensemble.

The latest to join the cast, which has the likes of Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zara Khan, and Srikanth Meka is Ragini Dwivedi. 

“It is fabulous to be working with such technicians and actors. Reuniting with Mohanlal after Kandahar is a phenomenal feeling. To top it off, the character, which I can’t reveal at this moment, is outstanding, and has so much weightage,” she says.

The project, produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios, is scheduled for a 2024 release. The film will be out in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

