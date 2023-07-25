Home Entertainment Kannada

Dance master Bhushan marks his directorial debut

Dance master Bhushan.

By Express News Service

Bhushan, a noted dance choreographer in the Kannada film industry, is now trying his hand at filmmaking. The dance master, who is being recognised for his dancing skills, has also attempted acting in the movie 'Raja Rani Roarer Rocket'.

"The response to my debut stint was not as much as expected, and it led to a lack of offers. Undeterred, I decided to take matters into my own hands and decided to direct my own film, which also had me playing the lead role," says Bhushan, who is going with a horror thriller this time.

While Bhushan plans to unveil the cast details soon, he has onboard Thyagarajan S known for his work in 'Premam Poojyam' as the music composer and Tanvik the DOP of 'Dilmaar' and 'Naanu Matthu Gunda 2' as the cinematographer.

