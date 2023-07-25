'Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare' emerges as a sleeper hit; sells 2.10 lakhs tickets over weekend 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The Kannada industry did experience a lull moment in the past couple of months, but the recent release of 'Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare' seems to have brought back the glory days. Nithin Krishnamurthy’s directorial debut, released on July 21 amidst an unexpected controversy, has turned into a surprise as a box office success, selling over 2.10 lakhs tickets over the last weekend and grossing Rs 5 crore.

“I had an unexpected surprise before the release, and the real surprise came post the release, and in multitude. I knew the content would work, but not to this extent. I was overwhelmed when I saw a huge crowd standing in queues to buy tickets. There was even police protection at Veeresh theatre due to the massive crowd, and the rainy weather did not deter them,” Nithin shares.

Prior to the release, some people in the industry thought Hostel Hudugaru... would be better suited for a multiplex release or an OTT platform with limited screens.

“However, Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios and Zee Studios were confident about the film’s potential, resulting in a good number of theatres. The film has even added an extra 60 shows this week and is now releasing in parts of Hyderabad and Chennai. Despite competition from Hollywood films like Oppenheimer and Barbie, Hostel Hudugaru...has managed to perform well and will continue to do so," Nithin opines.

“The release of ‘Hostel Hudugaru has particularly brought happiness to single-screen theatre owners, as it has helped revive their theatres,” says Nithin, "This success is promising for directors like me, especially in times when people are wary of experimenting.”

Regarding what worked for the film, Nithin believes that the one-liners and the treatment of the film, by him and the team as the major reason. “ The jokes, treated with a mass appeal, were creative and certain layers of humour seamlessly kept the audience laughing throughout. With so many engaging elements, the film managed to hold their attention effortlessly. It all came together splendidly and worked wonders.” he says.

Apart from his directorial, Nithin has also caught attention for his acting. “I have been doing theatre for a long time, and I quit in between after I joined a corporate company. But I always had acting aspirations. However, I chose to do a small role, so that I can juggle both. But people calling me as ‘Geeni’ post-Hostel Hudugaru..., again, a surprise. Even when it is a not full-fledged role, I want to make an appearance whenever I can,” he reveals.

After three years of hard work, Nithin wants to take a short break, before he starts working on his next. “I have a couple of ideas in mind and will brainstorm once I sit on the script writing.” With cinematography by Aravind Kashyap, the film stars Prajwal P, Rakesh Rajkumar, Manjunath, Tejas, and others. The film’s music is scored by Ajaneesh Loknath.

