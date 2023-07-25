Home Entertainment Kannada

Tabla Nani, Chaitra Kotoor joins hands for 'Nanagu Hendti Beku'

'Nanagu Hendti Beku' is currently under production in Chitradurga and is bankrolled by Bharat Gowda and C. Ramesh under Lyra Entertainment and Media.

Published: 25th July 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tabla Nani. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

K Shankar, the director of the patriotic film Act 370, is now exploring the comedy genre with his latest project titled 'Nanagu Hendti Beku'. The film revolves around Tabala Nani's character, a blind groom struggling to find a suitable bride.

The comical villain roles are portrayed by Bank Janardhan and Balu. Chaitra Kotoor, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss Kannada has been roped in to play a mute female lead. Shankar himself has taken care of the story, screenplay, and direction.

The makers are planning to include two songs and two fight sequences in the film, with music composed by Indra. Nanagu Hendti Beku is currently under production in Chitradurga and is bankrolled by Bharat Gowda and C. Ramesh under Lyra Entertainment and Media.

Alongside Tabala Nani, the ensemble cast includes Ramesh Bhatt, Killer Venkatesh Ganesh Rao, Dodda Rangegowda, Dharma, KGF Krishnappa, Priyanka, and Ganavi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FilmTabla Nani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp