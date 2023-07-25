Tabla Nani, Chaitra Kotoor joins hands for 'Nanagu Hendti Beku'

By Express News Service

K Shankar, the director of the patriotic film Act 370, is now exploring the comedy genre with his latest project titled 'Nanagu Hendti Beku'. The film revolves around Tabala Nani's character, a blind groom struggling to find a suitable bride.

The comical villain roles are portrayed by Bank Janardhan and Balu. Chaitra Kotoor, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss Kannada has been roped in to play a mute female lead. Shankar himself has taken care of the story, screenplay, and direction.

The makers are planning to include two songs and two fight sequences in the film, with music composed by Indra. Nanagu Hendti Beku is currently under production in Chitradurga and is bankrolled by Bharat Gowda and C. Ramesh under Lyra Entertainment and Media.

Alongside Tabala Nani, the ensemble cast includes Ramesh Bhatt, Killer Venkatesh Ganesh Rao, Dodda Rangegowda, Dharma, KGF Krishnappa, Priyanka, and Ganavi.

