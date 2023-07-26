Apoorva Bhardwaj joins the cast of PC Sekhar’s 'BAD'

By Express News Service

Apoorva Bhardwaj, who is known for her roles in popular serials, gained limelight with her last film Nanu, Adu and Saroja. The actor has now joined the cast of BAD, directed by PC Sekhar.

The film stars Nakul Gowda and Manvita Harish in lead roles and revolves around the concept of Arishadvarga, where six characters symbolize different emotions, including kama (lust).

“Apoorva Bhardwaj beautifully portrays the character of Anu in the story that showcases a transformation from lust to love,” says the director.

Further describing her role, the director says, “This character emotes through her eyes, and charms everyone with her natural features like curly hair. Considering Apoorva’s past work in serials and films, I chose her, believing she perfectly suited the role.”

The director further adds that whenever Apoorva’s character appears on screen, a touch of pink shades enhances the portrayal.

BAD is produced by SR Venkatesh Gowda and features Sai Krishna, Manjunath, and Ashwini. Arjun Janya is the music director, and Shakti Shekhar is the cinematographer. The film has dialogues by Sachin H Holagundi and art direction by G Rajasekhar.

