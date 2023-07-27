Harish Raj returns to direction with Pretha  

By Express News Service

Harish Raj, commemorating his 25-year film journey, has made a return to the director’s chair. Having previously debuted as a director with Kalakaar, he now delves into the horror genre with his upcoming project titled Pretha. The director unveiled the first look poster, with an official announcement.

Apart from direction, Harish has also penned the story and screenplay for Pretha. The cast includes Ahira Shetty, Amulya Bharadwaj, BM Venkatesh, and Amit. The dialogues are written by Kiran R Hemme, while the music is by Praveen Srinivas Murthy. Sivashankar has handled the cinematography. and the art direction is by Manju. The lyrics for the songs were penned by Pramod Maravante.

Interestingly, Harish Raj has ambitious plans to give Pretha a pan-India release in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu. The film was shot in the locations of Virajpet and Madikeri, and it is currently in its post-production stage. The team is looking to release the film in August or September.

