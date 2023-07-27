Home Entertainment Kannada

‘We are constantly learning  and evolving together’

...say Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, who talk about their upcoming film, Kousalya Supraja Rama releasing this week.

Milana Nagaraj

Milana Nagaraj. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

The acting journey of Krishna and Milana Nagaraj commenced with the film Nam Duniya Nam Style, and since then, they have collaborated in several successful movies like Charlie, Love Mocktail 1 and 2, Mr Bachelor, and Love Birds. Their on-screen chemistry continues, and they are excited to be seen together once again in the upcoming film Kousalya Surpraja Rama (KSR). Their first project with director Shashank is slated to release this week.

When asked about their mutual admiration and what inspired them to work on KSR, Milana shares, “Initially, I wasn’t part of the film, but when I read the script that was offered to Krishna, I found it entertaining, and the portrayal of male chauvinism in the story was intriguing. However, when Shashank offered me a role, I hesitated due to the repeated pairing with the same co-star, and I expressed my concerns to the director. But, he convinced me by emphasising that the character required an experienced artist with acting prowess. That was the clincher for me. It’s a different and bold character, and I believe it will resonate with the audience and many families.”

Krishna, on the other hand, says, "My previous films have had family-centric themes within a romantic drama, but Kousalya Supraja Rama is a full-fledged family drama, showcasing a unique journey of a man starting from college. It has a similarity to Love Mocktail, but this film has a love story blended into a family drama.”

Krishna goes on to emphasise the significance of communication and decision-making in balancing their professional and personal life,” As professionals and partners, we discuss everything together. If there are any disagreements, we talk it out and find a resolution. Milana is quite critical, and she never hesitates to express her opinions. We both take our time to think and decide, and this approach has worked well for us.”

Milana seconds his view stating,” Throughout our journey, both on and off the sets, we have open discussions. I seek reassurance and feedback from Krishna, and we value each other’s opinions. Striking a balance between our personal and professional lives is essential, and we are constantly learning and evolving together.”

Kousalya Supraja Rama, co-produced by Shashank and actor-politician BC Patil, also features Brinda Acharya, Nagabhushana, Rangayana Raghu, Sudha Belawadi, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

