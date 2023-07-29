Ee Pattanakke Yenagide overcomes censorship hurdles, looks for August release

By Express News Service

Ravi Subba Rao’s upcoming film, Ee Pattanakke Yenagide, draws inspiration from various events he witnessed in his real life, aiming to create a unique and compelling narrative. However, the movie encountered challenges during the certification process with the Censor Board.

Despite facing difficulty in obtaining a certificate in Karnataka due to its realistic portrayal of certain scenarios, the filmmakers eventually secured certification from Hyderabad. To comply with the requirements, they had to make cuts to some parts of the film, resulting in an ‘A’ certificate.

EPY “ Ee Pattanakke yenagide?” Movie teaser to be released on November 1st . It’s one of the rarest experiments in the world of cinema . pic.twitter.com/p5ue9f25kG October 28, 2020

In Ee Pattanakke Yenagide, Ravi Subba Rao takes on multiple roles, handling the story, screenplay, and dialogues, and also featuring as the lead actor. He has co-produced the film with his friend Ritesh Joshi. The team is now targeting an August release for the movie.

The film’s plot revolves around the theme of gambling and betting mafia, delving into the dangerous lure of this underworld. Radhika Ram plays the female lead, portraying a pivotal and bold character. Anil CJ has composed the music for the film.

