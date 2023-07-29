Home Entertainment Kannada

Ee Pattanakke Yenagide overcomes censorship hurdles, looks for August release

The film’s plot revolves around the theme of gambling and betting mafia, delving into the dangerous lure of this underworld.

Published: 29th July 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Subba Rao’s upcoming film, Ee Pattanakke Yenagide

Ravi Subba Rao’s upcoming film, Ee Pattanakke Yenagide.

By Express News Service

Ravi Subba Rao’s upcoming film, Ee Pattanakke Yenagide, draws inspiration from various events he witnessed in his real life, aiming to create a unique and compelling narrative. However, the movie encountered challenges during the certification process with the Censor Board.

Despite facing difficulty in obtaining a certificate in Karnataka due to its realistic portrayal of certain scenarios, the filmmakers eventually secured certification from Hyderabad. To comply with the requirements, they had to make cuts to some parts of the film, resulting in an ‘A’ certificate.

In Ee Pattanakke Yenagide, Ravi Subba Rao takes on multiple roles, handling the story, screenplay, and dialogues, and also featuring as the lead actor. He has co-produced the film with his friend Ritesh Joshi. The team is now targeting an August release for the movie.

The film’s plot revolves around the theme of gambling and betting mafia, delving into the dangerous lure of this underworld. Radhika Ram plays the female lead, portraying a pivotal and bold character. Anil CJ has composed the music for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ee Pattanakke Yenagide Censor Board Ravi Subba Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp