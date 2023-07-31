AMR Ramesh wraps up intense six episodes of web series Veerappan - Hunger for Killing  

By Express News Service

Filmmakers have an unyielding fascination with the infamous Bandit Veerappan. A new docuseries - The Hunt for Veerappan is making its debut on Netflix, delving into the enigmatic rise and eventual downfall of this dreaded smuggler, as well as the gripping 20-year-long manhunt that unfolded in the southern regions of India.

Meanwhile, AMR Ramesh, the director behind Attahasa, a film centred on Veerappan’s life, is currently engrossed in crafting a compelling web series titled Veerappan - Hunger for Killing. The web series, which is said to consist of 20 episodes, is produced by AMR Pictures, along with Shanthakumar.

“I’ve completed a staggering four and a half hours of content, which will perfectly span across 6 episodes. As I’ve mentioned before, my web series will vividly portray the riveting stories of Shankar Bidari, Kempaiah, Harshavardhan Raju, Jyothi Prakash Mirji, Madhukar Shetty, and various IPS officers who had unique encounters with Veerappan, and I’m currently in the casting process for rest of the characters. I am keen on finding a suitable actor to take on the role of Shankar Bidri. Given that the series will be produced in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi, I am looking to approach actors such as Madhavan, and Randeep Hooda, and the process is on,” he adds.

The web series will feature Kishore as the forest brigand and Suresh Oberoi in the role of the late Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar. Furthermore, it will serve as the debut of AMR Ramesh’s daughter, Vijetha Vasista, who will be narrating the tale. More details will be revealed by mid-August, the director reveals.

The film will have music scored by Raghav Sharma, cinematography by Vijay Milton, and editing by Anthony.

