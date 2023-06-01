Aadhyananan Suman set to make his South Indian debut with Aryan’s first directorial

By Express News Service

Adhyayan Suman is set to make his debut in South Indian cinema with Aryan’s directorial debut. The Bollywood actor, known for films like Raaz - The Mystery Continues and the web series Aashram, as well as his musical videos, will now be seen in a thrilling multilingual crime film. Joining Adhyayan Suman in this Pan India project will be Ragini Dwivedi, while Abhmanyu Kashinath plays the lead role.

“The makers recently launched the multilingual film in Hyderabad, and another auspicious event will be held on June 10 in Bengaluru,” says Aryan, the film’s director.

The project will be produced by Tony Raj from Horizon Studio, who has distributed South Indian films in Karnataka like Bimbisara, Kamal Hassan Vikram, and Ponniyin Selvan 1, among others. This will be Horizon Studios’ second project, following the yet-to-be-released film 3 BHK, starring Vijay Raghavendra.

The shooting for the film is scheduled to begin at the end of June, and the cast will also include Mahantesh Hiremath, Vijay Chendoor, and Sanjay Kumar. Additionally, Saikumar will be playing a pivotal role in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Aryan has brought on board Shridhar Kashyap as the music composer, and Chandrashekar K S as the cinematographer. The film’s dialogues and lyrics will be written by Harish Shringa.

