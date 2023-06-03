Home Entertainment Kannada

Priyanka Kumar joins Rishi in 'Rudra Garuda Purana'

The actor bags her fourth project before the release of her debut
 

Priyanka Kumar

By Express News Service

Rishi’s upcoming action film, directed by Nandish, has been officially titled Rudra Garuda Purana. The grand muhurath for the film took place on Friday, in the presence of special guest Sathish Ninasam. Nandish, known for films like Chambal and Dear Vikram, is helming the project, produced by Lohit. The film will see Rishi portraying a police officer once again, following his role in Kavaludaari.

Despite initial hesitations, Rishi found the story to offer a unique perspective, exploring themes from Garuda Purana such as Karma, Paava, and Punya. The film also welcomes Priyanka Kumar, marking her fourth project even before her debut release. The Bad Manners actor expressed her excitement for her role as a homely girl, distinct from her previous films. 

Shivaraj KR Pete and Pawan will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film. The shooting of the film has begun, and the next schedule will be planned after Rishi finishes his current project with Prashanth Rajappa and the release of his upcoming film, Ramana Avatara. 

