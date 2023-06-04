Kannada actor Nithin Gopi suffers cardiac arrest, dies at 39

By PTI

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor Nithin Gopi, who has acted in Kannada movies as well as TV soaps died here, family sources said on Saturday.

The 39-year-old actor was staying at his Ittamdu residence with his parents.

On Friday morning at about 4 am Nithin suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved, they said.

Besides 'Hello Daddy', the actor had acted in movies like 'Keralida Kesari', 'Mutthinantha Hendathi', 'Nishshabdha' and 'Chirabandhavya'.

As a child actor, Nithin had worked in 'Sahasa Simha' in which prominent Kannada star Vishnuvardhan played the lead role.

He also made in popular series 'Punarvivaha'.

Nithin had also worked in some Tamil serials.

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor Nithin Gopi, who has acted in Kannada movies as well as TV soaps died here, family sources said on Saturday. The 39-year-old actor was staying at his Ittamdu residence with his parents. On Friday morning at about 4 am Nithin suffered a massive cardiac arrest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved, they said. Besides 'Hello Daddy', the actor had acted in movies like 'Keralida Kesari', 'Mutthinantha Hendathi', 'Nishshabdha' and 'Chirabandhavya'. As a child actor, Nithin had worked in 'Sahasa Simha' in which prominent Kannada star Vishnuvardhan played the lead role. He also made in popular series 'Punarvivaha'. Nithin had also worked in some Tamil serials.