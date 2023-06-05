Home Entertainment Kannada

Bhairathi Ranagal will be a significant turning point in my career: Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini, one of the most sought-after actors right now, feels overwhelmed to work alongside Shivarajkumar in Narthan’s next.

Published: 05th June 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bhairathi Ranagal

Bhairathi Ranagal

By Express News Service

Actor Rukmini Vasanth is currently in the spotlight after announcements about her projects have been making headlines. While she is set to make her Tamil debut with a project headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini has also been cast in the much-anticipated Shivarajkumar film, Bhairathi Ranagal. The Narthan directorial, backed by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner, is a prequel to the filmmaker's 2017 debut, Mufti.

An official announcement about Rukmini being part of the project was made on Sunday. The actor is shooting for the yet-to-be-titled Vijay Sethupathi film in Malaysia. Expressing her elation in starring opposite Shivarajkumar in Bhairathi Ranagal, Rukmini says, "When I was approached for the role and learned about my character, I immediately seized the opportunity without a second thought. It is undoubtedly one of the significant turning points in my career." 

Rukmini believes being part of commercial projects that prioritise both entertainment value and meaningful content is important, and Bhairathi Ranagal will be one such project. "The director has crafted an excellent plot that does justice to the tag of being a prequel." 

Rukmini's lineup of releases includes Baanadariyalli starring Ganesh, and Hemanth M Rao's Sapta Sagaraadaache Ello, starring Rakshit Shetty. She is also the lead in Sriimurali's next, Bagheera, and is expected to complete shooting her portions soon. "As an actor, the pandemic was a lull moment for me, but I'm glad to make up for all the lost time, and I'm raring to go ahead," says Rukmini, who will simultaneously balance the schedules of the Tamil film, directed by Arumugakumar. and Bhairathi Ranagal.

The shooting of Bhairathi Ranagal is expected to begin on June 10. Apart from Shivarajkumar and Rukmini, the film also stars Rahul Bose, who will play the primary antagonist of the film. Narthan has retained his core Mufti team of composer Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Naveen Kumar for Bhairathi Ranagal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rukmini Vasanth Shivarajkumar Bhairathi Ranagal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp