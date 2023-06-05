Bhairathi Ranagal will be a significant turning point in my career: Rukmini Vasanth

By Express News Service

Actor Rukmini Vasanth is currently in the spotlight after announcements about her projects have been making headlines. While she is set to make her Tamil debut with a project headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini has also been cast in the much-anticipated Shivarajkumar film, Bhairathi Ranagal. The Narthan directorial, backed by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner, is a prequel to the filmmaker's 2017 debut, Mufti.

An official announcement about Rukmini being part of the project was made on Sunday. The actor is shooting for the yet-to-be-titled Vijay Sethupathi film in Malaysia. Expressing her elation in starring opposite Shivarajkumar in Bhairathi Ranagal, Rukmini says, "When I was approached for the role and learned about my character, I immediately seized the opportunity without a second thought. It is undoubtedly one of the significant turning points in my career."

Rukmini believes being part of commercial projects that prioritise both entertainment value and meaningful content is important, and Bhairathi Ranagal will be one such project. "The director has crafted an excellent plot that does justice to the tag of being a prequel."

Rukmini's lineup of releases includes Baanadariyalli starring Ganesh, and Hemanth M Rao's Sapta Sagaraadaache Ello, starring Rakshit Shetty. She is also the lead in Sriimurali's next, Bagheera, and is expected to complete shooting her portions soon. "As an actor, the pandemic was a lull moment for me, but I'm glad to make up for all the lost time, and I'm raring to go ahead," says Rukmini, who will simultaneously balance the schedules of the Tamil film, directed by Arumugakumar. and Bhairathi Ranagal.

The shooting of Bhairathi Ranagal is expected to begin on June 10. Apart from Shivarajkumar and Rukmini, the film also stars Rahul Bose, who will play the primary antagonist of the film. Narthan has retained his core Mufti team of composer Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Naveen Kumar for Bhairathi Ranagal.

Actor Rukmini Vasanth is currently in the spotlight after announcements about her projects have been making headlines. While she is set to make her Tamil debut with a project headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Rukmini has also been cast in the much-anticipated Shivarajkumar film, Bhairathi Ranagal. The Narthan directorial, backed by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner, is a prequel to the filmmaker's 2017 debut, Mufti. An official announcement about Rukmini being part of the project was made on Sunday. The actor is shooting for the yet-to-be-titled Vijay Sethupathi film in Malaysia. Expressing her elation in starring opposite Shivarajkumar in Bhairathi Ranagal, Rukmini says, "When I was approached for the role and learned about my character, I immediately seized the opportunity without a second thought. It is undoubtedly one of the significant turning points in my career." Rukmini believes being part of commercial projects that prioritise both entertainment value and meaningful content is important, and Bhairathi Ranagal will be one such project. "The director has crafted an excellent plot that does justice to the tag of being a prequel." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rukmini's lineup of releases includes Baanadariyalli starring Ganesh, and Hemanth M Rao's Sapta Sagaraadaache Ello, starring Rakshit Shetty. She is also the lead in Sriimurali's next, Bagheera, and is expected to complete shooting her portions soon. "As an actor, the pandemic was a lull moment for me, but I'm glad to make up for all the lost time, and I'm raring to go ahead," says Rukmini, who will simultaneously balance the schedules of the Tamil film, directed by Arumugakumar. and Bhairathi Ranagal. The shooting of Bhairathi Ranagal is expected to begin on June 10. Apart from Shivarajkumar and Rukmini, the film also stars Rahul Bose, who will play the primary antagonist of the film. Narthan has retained his core Mufti team of composer Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Naveen Kumar for Bhairathi Ranagal.