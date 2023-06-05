Home Entertainment Kannada

Vinay Rajkumar's Gramayana  gets a relaunch

Directed by debutant Devanur Chandru, the film will now be backed by production houses, Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers.

Published: 05th June 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vinay Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar’s film Gramayana, which marks the directorial debut of Devanur Chandru, was announced in 2018. In fact, the project was underway in Devarnuru, and the makers had shot for 25 days but, unfortunately, it was halted midway due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, now the film is getting a significant boost with G Manohar of Lahari Films and KP Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers, bankrolling the project.  An official confirmation has been made by the producers, and the project is set to be relaunched on June 8.

The director had envisioned a village-based storyline for Vinay Rajkumar, which will star him as a rural youth, named Sixth Sense Seena. Initially, the makers had considered Amurtha Iyengar for the female lead, and Aparna, a senior actor, and popular for her reality show, Maja Talkies, was announced as making her comeback to the silver screen after 30 years.

Music director Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematographer Abhishek Kasargod were also onboard the project. However, with the involvement of new production houses, some changes are expected, including in the cast and crew. 

As of now, the makers have confirmed Vinay’s presence in the project, but it remains to be seen if the other cast and technical crew will be retained. Details regarding this will be shared by the production team on the launch date.

Apart from Gramayana, Vinay is also working on Pepe, directed by Sreelesh Nair, and Andondittu Kaala, helmed by Keerthi, both of which are at different stages of production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinay Rajkumar Devanur Chandru Gramayana
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp