Yava Mohana Murali Kareyithu to be a heartwarming tale of a disabled girl and a dog

The film tells the story of a disabled girl in search of hope, who crosses paths with an affectionate dog.

Published: 06th June 2023

Yava Mohana Murali Kareyithu

A still from the movie.

By Express News Service

The song Yava Mohana Murali Kareyithu, written by poet Gopalkrishna Adiga, has gained immense popularity. Now, a film has been named after this song. Recently, the makers wrapped up shooting and released the teaser of the movie in the presence of dignitaries from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

Yava Mohana Murali Kareyithu tells a heartwarming tale of human-animal bonding. While Kannada cinema has seen several films centred around dogs, this one stands out with its unique narrative.

The film tells the story of a disabled girl in search of hope, who crosses paths with an affectionate dog. "Their bond strengthens but another person enters their lives, leading to a pivotal turning point," explains director Vishwas Krishna, who is making his directorial debut.

The shooting now is post-production stages is getting ready for a release. "Audiences can expect three captivating songs, and the trailer scheduled to arrive soon, adds director Vishwas Krishna.

Produced by Sharannappa Gouramma, the film features a dog named Rocky as one of the protagonists, alongside Baby Prakriti, Madhav, and Swapna Shettigar in the lead roles. Patel Varun Raj plays a pivotal role, and the music is composed by Anil CJ.

