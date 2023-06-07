Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to be released in two parts 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Hemanth M Rao explains the rationale behind presenting the ‘Side A’ and ‘Side B’ of this intense love drama. The film, starring Rakshit Shetty in two shades, will have its release dates announced on June 15

Team Sapta Sagaradaache Ello made a special announcement on Tuesday to celebrate actor-producer Rakshit Shetty’s birthday.

Interestingly, the makers are presenting this intense love drama as a two-part series, and the release dates will be revealed on June 15. Unlike other projects that label their parts as Part 1 and Part 2, this team has chosen to refer to them as Side A and Side B, and it has caught all our attention. Hemanth M Rao, in his interaction with CE, explains the decision to make it a two-part series. He says, “In the teaser, we have featured a cassette, which plays a crucial role and is closely tied to the story. That’s one of the reasons we decided to call them ‘Side A’ and ‘Side B’.”

The film is bankrolled under Rakshit Shetty’s home banner, Paramvah Studios, also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra Achar as the female leads and has music composed by Charan Raj, and cinematography is handled by Advaitha Gurumurthy.

While two-part series has become a trend, mostly in the action and commercial entertainment genres, Hemanth Rao explains the rationale behind presenting the intense love drama in two parts. He says, “Any story can be divided into multiple parts, just like a web series with various episodes that come together to form a complete story. Similarly, our story has a sense of epicness. Besides being an intense love drama, it incorporates various elements and life lessons. There is also action. Simply put, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is like a poem, and the poetic journey can be fully enjoyed when presented in two parts. Of course, there will inevitably be comparisons between having an action-oriented film and a love story in two parts, but that will be best explained when the audience watches it in theatres.”

Hemanth clarifies that their decision to make a two-part series was not driven by the hype surrounding popular franchises released in two parts. It was a conscious choice to stay true to the story. He says, “As a director, I treat each of my films as if it were my first and last. This has been my guiding principle. Godi Banna Sadharna Mykattu had its innocence, and the same can be said with my second outing, Kavaludaari. Similarly, this film carries that innocence. I had written this story long before Godhi Banna..., and I always wanted it to be my debut film. I waited for years to tell this story. In fact, I discussed it with Rakshit Shetty when I gave him the script reading. However, we chose not to announce it back then because there was already a lot of hype around films like KGF and Baahubali being released in two parts, and we didn’t want it to seem like we were following a trend. We have actually completed shooting both parts of the series and are now announcing the release dates.”

Unlike other projects that have a significant gap between the release of Part 1 and Part 2, this team has decided to release Side A and Side B in quick succession. Hemanth says, “The audience can enjoy the second part while the memories of Part 1 are still fresh in their minds.” He also reveals that Side A will have a runtime of two hours and fifteen minutes, while Side B will be two hours and twenty minutes. The director had previously announced that Sapta Sagaradaache Ello would be released in July. Now, it remains to see on which dates they plan to hit the theatres.

