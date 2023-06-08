It's a wrap for Bhagat Alva and Leonilla Shweta D'Souza’s Hejjaru

By Express News Service

Ramji’s Gagana Enterprises, which has made a name for itself in the Karnataka television industry with 13 popular serials, is now venturing into the silver screen with a film, Hejjaru and the shooting of the film has been completed.

Bhagat Alva

Harshapriya, a renowned serial writer and former fiction head in one of the top entertainment channels has directed Hejjaru. Amar L and Poonachandra Tejaswi are responsible for cinematography and music, respectively. Narasimha choreographed the film’s action sequences, while Mohan directed the dance sequences. Karthik Bhatt is the dialogue writer.

Hejjaru has a mix of newcomer and experienced artists along with actors from theatre backgrounds joining the team. Bhagat Alva is making his big-screen debut as an actor. Leonilla Shweta D’Souza, who entered the film industry with a Hindi film Y and a Kannada film, Kasagi Puttagalu, and gained recognition through her role in Private Pages, will be seen as the female lead. The cast also includes well-known faces like Gopal Deshpande, Naveen Krishna, Muni and Arun Balraj. The makers are currently involved in post-production work and will soon begin their promotional activities.

