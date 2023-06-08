Home Entertainment Kannada

It's a wrap for Bhagat Alva and Leonilla Shweta D'Souza’s Hejjaru

Harshapriya, a renowned serial writer and former fiction head in one of the top entertainment channels has directed Hejjaru.

On the sets of Hejjaru.

By Express News Service

Ramji’s Gagana Enterprises, which has made a name for itself in the Karnataka television industry with 13 popular serials, is now venturing into the silver screen with a film, Hejjaru and the shooting of the film has been completed.

Harshapriya, a renowned serial writer and former fiction head in one of the top entertainment channels has directed Hejjaru. Amar L and Poonachandra Tejaswi are responsible for cinematography and music, respectively. Narasimha choreographed the film’s action sequences, while Mohan directed the dance sequences. Karthik Bhatt is the dialogue writer.

Hejjaru has a mix of newcomer and experienced artists along with actors from theatre backgrounds joining the team. Bhagat Alva is making his big-screen debut as an actor. Leonilla Shweta D’Souza, who entered the film industry with a Hindi film Y and a Kannada film, Kasagi Puttagalu, and gained recognition through her role in Private Pages, will be seen as the female lead. The cast also includes well-known faces like Gopal Deshpande, Naveen Krishna, Muni and Arun Balraj. The makers are currently involved in post-production work and will soon begin their promotional activities.

