Prominent Kannada technicians to join the crew of Kichcha 46?

While there has been no official confirmation about the cast and crew, names like composers Harris Jayaraj and Yuvan Shankar Raja have been doing the rounds.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Kichcha Sudeep and Tamil producer Kalaippuli Thanu were uniting for Kichcha 46. Set to be a Kannada-Tamil bilingual, it is speculated that the film will be directed by debutant director Vijay Karthikeyan. Reportedly, Sudeep is impressed with the story written by the first-timer and wants to start filming for Kichcha 46 sometime this month.

While there has been no official confirmation about the cast and crew, names like composers Harris Jayaraj and Yuvan Shankar Raja have been doing the rounds. However, our source reveals that the makers of Kichcha 46 have opted for well-known Kannada technicians for the project.

While Ajaneesh Loknath, who previously composed music for Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, is expected to reunite with the actor on Kichcha 46, art director Shjivakumar and cinematographer Shekar Chandra might be the other members of the crew. More details about the film and the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced by the production house in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Sudeep’s next highly anticipated project, Billa Ranga Bashaa, is already in the works. Billed as a fantasy action adventure, the film reunites Sudeep with his Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari.

