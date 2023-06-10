Raju James Bond aiming for an August release

By Express News Service

The shooting of Deepak Madhuvanahalli’s directorial debut, Raju James Bond, starring Gurunandan, has been wrapped up after a long period of production. The makers have initiated the promotional campaign with the release of the lyrical video for the song Bekitta Bekitta, Ee Lavu Bekitta, a lively track known for being a popular drinking song.

While Deepak Madhuvanahalli has penned the lyrics, Anthony Das has lent the vocals for the song composed by Anoop Seelin. Deepak has created a unique story, and producers Manju Vishwakarma and Kiran Barthur have ensured that the film is made without any compromises.

Gurunandan, the lead actor, mentioned that his character in this film will be distinct from his previous works. He also revealed that the team is targeting an August release for the film.

One of the film’s highlights is the shooting of crucial portions in London, which took place over a span of 21 days.

Raju James Bond stars Mridula as the female lead and features a talented ensemble cast including Ravi Shankar, Sadhukokila, Achyuth Kumar, Chikkanna, Jai Jagadish, Tabala Nani, Manjunath Hegde, and Vijay Chendur.

