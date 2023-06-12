Nischith Korodi and team wrap up shooting for Supplier Shankara  

By Express News Service

Actor Nischith Korodi, known for his roles in Gantumoote and Tom and Jerry, is raring up for his third film. Titled Supplier Shankara, the film is directed and written by Ranjith Singh Rajput, and the shooting was wrapped up recently.

Produced by M Chandrashekar and Nagendra Singh under the Trinetra Films banner, Supplier Shankara is billed as an action drama centred around the life of a bar supplier.

Lagori-fame Deepika Aaradhya plays the lead in the film, which also has Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Jyoti Rai, and Naveen D Padil playing significant roles.

While the music for Supplier Shankara is composed by RB Bharat, the cinematography is by Satish Kumar E, and the art direction is by Balaji Kala. Currently, in the post-production phase, the makers of Supplier Shankara are expected to announce the release date soon.

