Over a dozen celebrities unveil Prajwal Devaraj’s first look from Gana

By Express News Service

The first glimpse of Prajwal Devaraj’s upcoming film Gana was a special treat with over a dozen of celebrities including Vijay Raghavendra, Shruti Hariharan, Pannaga Bharana, Vasuki Vaibhav, Meghanaraj, unveiling the first look poster of the Dynamic Prince from the film.

Produced by Parthu under the Cherry Creations banner, Gana is directed by Hariprasad Jakka, a physics teacher-turned-filmmaker, who has previously worked in films such as 1: Nenokkadine and 100 % Love.

The film, which marks Hariprasad’s debut in Kannada, has Jai Anand as the cinematographer, Anoop Seelin and Harish Kome working on the music. The film is currently in the post-production stage.

Apart from Prajwal, Gana stars Vedika, Yasha Shivakumar, Krishi Tapanda, Vishal Hegde, Ravi Kale, Sampath Raj, Shivraj KR. Pete, and Ramesh Bhat.

