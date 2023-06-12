Rave Party completes filming, set to release in August  

By Express News Service

The shooting of Rave Party, directed by Raaju Bonagaani, who has produced the film under his Bonagaani Entertainments banner, has successfully been wrapped up. The film is now in the post-production stage, and the makers are planning an August release.

Rave Party will be out in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. While Aishwarya Gowdaa makes her debut as the lead, Krish Siddipalli, Ritika Chakraborty, Suchendra Prasad, Tarak Ponnappa, and others play pivotal roles. The shooting was completed within a 35-day schedule at various locations, such as Mysore, Udupi, Bangalore, and Mangalore.

Satisfied with the film’s timely completion, director Raaju Bonagaani expressed gratitude to the dedicated actors and technicians. Rave Party aims to depict the beginnings of rave parties, the people involved, and the negative impact they have on the youth.

The director is confident that the film’s content will resonate with the younger audience. While the music of Rave Party is by Dilip Bhandari, Venkat Mannam is in charge of the cinematography.

