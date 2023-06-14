Home Entertainment Kannada

The past few years have been a testament to my dedication: Sanjana Burli

I have already finished shooting for five films, and Radha Searching Ramana Missing is my third release.

By Express News Service

Sanjana Burli, known for her popular teleserial Puttakkanna Makalu, is raring to make a mark in the Kannada film industry. The aspiring actor, recently starred in her third film, Radha Searching Ramana Missing, which hit theatres a couple of weeks back.

Directed by M N Srikanth, the romantic drama is receiving positive responses. In an interview with CE, Sanjana mentioned that she shot this film before the Covid pandemic, right after taking her first step into the acting world.

“Despite having no film background or connections in the industry, my sheer passion for acting since childhood brought me to the glamorous world of cinema,” says Sanjana, who managed to simultaneously complete her engineering while working in films.

“The past few years have been a testament to my dedication. I have already finished shooting for five films, and Radha Searching Ramana Missing is my third release. Now, I want to take my time and carefully choose the right characters,” Sanjana reveals. 

Backed by Savitha Mysore Eshwar, under the Saanvi Picture and Animations banner, the cast includes mostly newcomers like Raghav as the lead, Darshan Puttanaiah, Yamuna Srinidhi, Latha Girish, Gopinath Bhat, Chirag, Pradeep Tiptur, and Guru Hegde appearing in important characters.  Meanwhile, her next project, Non-Veg, is currently in the final stages of post-production. 

