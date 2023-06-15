Aryann takes on multiple responsibilities for 'The Bhavani Files'

By Express News Service

Bigg Boss contestant and actor Aryann, known for his role in his last film, Dear Sathya, has completed shooting for his Malayalam debut (Dileep’s-Arun Gopy’s film), and has now announced his next project in Kannada.

Titled The Bhavani Files, the first look poster and title were launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on Wednesday. Interestingly, Aryann, who is currently preparing for The Bhavani Files, plans to take on multiple responsibilities. Not only will he play the lead role in the film, but he will also serve as the creative director.

Speaking about the project, Aryann revealed that the film is inspired by the 14th-century cult known as ‘Thugs’ and he, along with a group of friends, will be writing, directing, and producing it. The screenplay has been penned by Mohan Menon, Jacob Verghese, and Aryann. Chetan D Souza has been roped in to choreograph the stunts, while Joe Costa will serve as the music director.

The film will be made under the banner of White Horse Productions, in collaboration with Winter Bridge Studios. With the makers planning to commence shooting in September, more details about the remaining cast and technical team will be revealed soon by the production company

