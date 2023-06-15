‘Certain projects may remain incomplete, but their stories should not’; Vinu Balanja

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Vinu Balanja aspired to be an actor but fate led him to filmmaking. He is a well-known name in world of the small screen since 1998, and has earned recognition for directing TV serials like Preethi Illada Mele featuring Yash and Anant Nag, Neeharika, Love Lavike, and Janaki Raghava.

Vinu has collaborated with renowned personalities like TN Seetharam and P Seshadri, and the production house like Vajreshwari.

“While there are numerous avenues for artists and directors to explore today, there is a notable difference between working in the small screen and films,” he says, expressing his enthusiasm on venturing into new horizons with Bera.

Notably, Vinu would have made his debut in the film industry with Naathuram, starring Rishab Shetty if everything had gone as planned. However, although one schedule was completed, the project was abruptly halted for unknown reasons, and the subsequent pandemic further hindered its progress.

“There are various reasons why a film may face obstacles, and Naathuram, which had a promising start, unfortunately, couldn’t proceed. It would have undoubtedly been a milestone in my career and a noteworthy film for the Kannada industry,” expresses Vinu, who still hopes to resume Naathuram and present it content to the audience. “Certain projects may remain incomplete, but their stories should not. I aspire to bring it to fruition someday,” he asserts.

Currently, Vinu Balanja is preparing for the release of Bera, scheduled for June 16, alongside the highly anticipated Pan India film Adipurush, starring Prabhas. Bera has garnered attention primarily due to its content. According to Vinu, who is also the story writer, Bera delves into a socio-political theme, portraying the growing communalisation of society, particularly in the coastal belt of Karnataka.

The film has generated buzz through its intriguing rushes and teasers and has drawn comparisons with films like The Kashmir Files (2022) and The Kerala Story (2023).

However, the director emphasises that Bera, with its unique storyline, stands out as an unexplored concept in Kannada cinema. “Derived from the Tulu language, the title Bera translates to ‘Business,’ and the tagline ‘Merchant of Death’ adds significant meaning to the film,” explains the director, emphasising that Bera addresses the issue of communal violence driven by hidden agendas and focuses on targeted leadership.

“’ Birth is a divine decision, and it is the responsibility of each individual to accept its outcomes’, is the underlying theme of Bera. It is absolutely unjustifiable for anyone to possess the authority to take another person’s life,” he says.

Bera, produced by Divakar Das, primarily unfolds in Kalladka, a town situated in the Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, known for its history of communal conflicts. With a clear vision of capturing the authentic essence of the location, the director incorporated the local Kalladka dialect, adding a touch of local flavour to the storytelling.

“The film revolves around the Kalladka museum, where four antique pillars and 194 ancient coins managed by my friend, served as the inspiration for Bera,” reveals the director and adds that the film explores not only communalisation but also sheds light on religious terrorism through two main characters, Vishnu and Salim, portrayed by Rakesh Maiya and Yash Shetty.

The film stars notable artists like Dattanna, Suman Talwar, Manjunath Hegde, Harshika Poonachcha, Ashwin Hassan, and Chitkala Biradar. Bera music is composed by Manikanth Kadri and the cinematography is handled by Rajashekhar.

