I always enjoyed juggling between the medical profession and acting: Dr Leela Mohan

In recent times, several individuals from the medical field have achieved recognition in the film industry, and the newest addition to this trend is Dr. Leela Mohan. Serving as a general physician, Mohan is part of the lead cast in the upcoming film, Road King, which is set to be released on June 23.

Reflecting on his journey, Mohan says, "I always enjoyed juggling between my medical profession and acting. After my stint in the Kannada TV serial, Baduku, I took a hiatus to pursue higher studies in the medical field.

During that time, I never stayed away from the arc lights. I acted in short films and even established my own production house, Laughing Peacock Productions, and acted in short films. My entry into the film industry began with Gadiyara, which was shot a few years ago. I also had the opportunity to work in Priyanka Upendra's Ugravatara as well as in few other films. Furthermore, I made my Telugu debut with Kalyanamastu, and now, I am eagerly anticipating the release of Road King."

Regarding his involvement in Road King, a film directed by Hollywood filmmaker Randy Kent, Mohan says, "I play a significant role alongside debutant actor Mateen Hussain. The film revolves around an incident that took place in Kolar a few years ago, and what sets it apart is the unique approach of Randy Kent directing the entire film through video conferencing."

The movie also features Rukshar Dhillon, Harish Sejekan, Nayana Shetty, and others in prominent roles. With Arif Lalani as the cinematographer and sound designer Scott Wolf working in Road King, the film has been edited by Shri Crazy Minds.

