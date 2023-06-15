Home Entertainment Kannada

I always enjoyed juggling between the medical profession and acting: Dr Leela Mohan

After my stint in the Kannada TV serial, Baduku, I took a hiatus to pursue higher studies in the medical field.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor_Actor

Dr. Leela Mohan.

By A Shraddha
Express News Service

In recent times, several individuals from the medical field have achieved recognition in the film industry, and the newest addition to this trend is Dr. Leela Mohan. Serving as a general physician, Mohan is part of the lead cast in the upcoming film, Road King, which is set to be released on June 23. 

Reflecting on his journey, Mohan says, "I always enjoyed juggling between my medical profession and acting. After my stint in the Kannada TV serial, Baduku, I took a hiatus to pursue higher studies in the medical field.

During that time, I never stayed away from the arc lights. I acted in short films and even established my own production house, Laughing Peacock Productions, and acted in short films. My entry into the film industry began with Gadiyara, which was shot a few years ago. I also had the opportunity to work in Priyanka Upendra's Ugravatara as well as in few other films. Furthermore, I made my Telugu debut with Kalyanamastu, and now, I am eagerly anticipating the release of Road King."

Regarding his involvement in Road King, a film directed by Hollywood filmmaker Randy Kent, Mohan says, "I play a significant role alongside debutant actor Mateen Hussain. The film revolves around an incident that took place in Kolar a few years ago, and what sets it apart is the unique approach of Randy Kent directing the entire film through video conferencing."

The movie also features Rukshar Dhillon, Harish Sejekan, Nayana Shetty, and others in prominent roles. With Arif Lalani as the cinematographer and sound designer Scott Wolf working in Road King, the film has been edited by Shri Crazy Minds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
General PhysicianDr Leela MohanRoad King Randy Kent
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp