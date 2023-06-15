‘It is equally rewarding to embrace the glamorous side and shine on screen’

By Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming sports drama, Garadi, is generating the right buzz, especially with the pivotal roles of Darshan and BC Patil.

The latter is also producing the film under the Sowmya Films And Kourava Production House. Starring Soorya and Sonal Monteiro in the lead, the makers recently unveiled the first-look poster of Soorya in a wrestler’s avatar. They have now released the first single, which marks the first-ever special song for actor Nishvika Naidu.

Titled Hodirele Halagi, the song is written by Yogaraj Bhat in the North Karnataka dialect and composed by V Harikrishna. Since its release, the song has quickly become a hit among listeners. Sharing her excitement, Nishvika states that it provided her an opportunity to showcase her dancing talent. “I have never done a full-fledged dance number with the spotlight solely on me, and Hodirele Halagi presented me with that opportunity,” says Nishvika, who has a background in classical dance and is trained in film and folk steps. Strongly believing that such songs are more about the movements rather than perfection, Nishvika says, “Harsha master had planned a set of compositions and I enjoyed dancing to the tunes, despite the challenges.”

The actor also opined that special numbers in Kannada films should provide more opportunities for local heroines, who are not only talented but also excel in dancing. This is her second guest appearance in a Yogaraj Bhat film after Gaalipata 2. Incidentally, Nishvika is also playing the lead in the director’s next, Karataka Dhamanaka, starring Shivarajkumar and Prabhudheva. “I know a director like Yogaraj Bhat would take a lot of care in casting an actor, and I’m glad I got the opportunity.”

While currently occupied with Karataka Dhamanaka, Nishvika is taking her time to choose her next project. “I believe the year holds promising for me, and I’m optimistic about exploring new characters and not returning to roles I have played so far. That is why I accepted the dance number in Garadi. It allowed me to showcase a side of me that viewers have not seen before,” says Nishvika, who emphasises the importance of versatility for actors. “We should not be confined to playing only the girl-next-door roles. While it is crucial to fully immerse oneself in a character, it is equally rewarding to embrace the glamorous side and shine on screen.”

