FireFly marks Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s maiden feature film production

Helmed by Vamshi, who was an assistant director in PRK Productions' Mayabazar, FireFly also stars him as the lead. Jai Ram will be working alongside Vamshi as a co-director.

Niveditha, Geetha, and Shivarajkumar at the muhurath of FireFly

By Express News Service

Niveditha Shivarajkumar, the youngest daughter of Shivarajkumar, has embarked on a new journey in film production with her debut feature film, titled FireFly. As a young producer, she has previously ventured into bankrolling web series under the Shri Mutthu Cine Services banner.

The filming of FireFly commenced on Thursday with an auspicious muhurath held at Kadu Malleshwara in Bangalore, and Niveditha's parents, Shivarajkumar and Geetha Shivarajkumar graced the event to convey their best wishes.

Helmed by Vamshi, who was an assistant director in PRK Productions' Mayabazar, FireFly also stars him as the lead. Jai Ram will be working alongside Vamshi as a co-director. The dialogues for the film will be penned by Raghu Niduvalli, while Abhilash Kalahathi will be handling the camera work, and Charan Raj takes on the responsibility of composing the film's music.

