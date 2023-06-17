Home Entertainment Kannada

Thriller Manju is the reason behind my reputation as an Action Queen: Malashree

Malashree’s new film Marakastra, reminded her of her earlier films like Chamundi and Shakti. She shared the insight at the film’s teaser launch.

Published: 17th June 2023

A still from the film 

By Express News Service

Malashree’s new film Marakastra reminded her of her earlier films like Chamundi and Shakti. She shared the insight at the film’s teaser launch. “I came to know the team of Marakastra through Master Dhanukumar, and later I was captivated by the story narrated by director Gurumurthy Tsunami.

That’s one of the reasons I accepted to play the role. I am portraying the character of a police officer in the film, and the audience can expect to witness four thrilling adventure action stunts choreographed by Thriller Manju,” says the actor, adding, “Stunt master Thriller Manju is the reason behind my reputation as an ‘Action Queen.”

Director Gurumurthy, who marks his debut with Marakastra, describes the film as an action-packed entertainer, incorporating commercial elements like suspense and thrill.

Marakastra is produced by Nagaraj, and it features Harshika Poonacha in the role of a crime reporter, along with Anand Arya, Bharath Singh, and Ugram Manju in pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Manju Kavi, while Arun Suresh handled the cinematography. The shooting of the film has been completed and it is now in the post-production stage. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon. 

